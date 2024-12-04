ESPN MLB Insider Makes Ludicrous Trade Proposal For Seattle Mariners This Offseason
For not having a lot going on yet this offseason, the Seattle Mariners have a lot going on.
First, the Mariners missed the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive season. By nature of those close calls, the M's aren't that far off as a contender and they should be doing all they can to get over the goal line.
However, the M's also have money issues, with reports indicating they only have somewhere between $15-20 million to spend for the rest of the year, in-season moves included. With holes at second base, third base and in the bullpen, the M's likely don't have enough money to do all they need to do - at least at the level needed to get back to the playoffs.
So, what can the Mariners do? They can trade prospects for affordable, non-expensive big leaguers. They can sign bounceback candidates, also inexpensive, and just hope for the best. They could attach good prospects to major league players, trying to get someone to take all or some of the money for a guy like Mitch Haniger.
Furthermore, the M's could simply shed salary by trading good big leaguers like Randy Arozarena or Luis Castillo. This would be similar to what they did last year with Eugenio Suarez.
On the Castillo front, he has a no-trade clause which could prove a deal difficult, but moving him would allow the M's to save all or part of his $24 million a year salary (for the next three years).
On Tuesday, ESPN MLB Insider David Schoenfield said that he'd like to see the M's trade Castillo to the New York Mets, who need pitching in the worst way. The M's have given no indication that they want to trade Castillo, by the way.
Per Schoenfield:
They could go to the high-rent district and sign Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but maybe a trade makes more sense, as Castillo, with three years of team control, is a safer bet than signing a player to a huge long-term deal. The Mariners could roll the dice on Brett Baty-- who doesn't have a spot on the Mets -- to fill third base, with another prospect or two included as well.
First off, if the Mariners are going to trade an All-Star pitcher who is under team control at a relatively affordable rate, they are going to need a lot more than Baty.
The 25-year-old is a career .215 hitter who hit just .229 last year. He was passed on the depth chart at third base by Mark Vientos and doesn't have a place in New York. If the M's are going to worsen the rotation, it needs to be for an improvement and Baty isn't necessarily that.
Furthermore, one or two more prospects? The M's need established pieces to make a playoff run. They have their own prospects and could play with them without giving up Castillo.
No, thanks.
