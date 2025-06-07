ESPN MLB Insider Proposes Ludicrous Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox Trade Swap
On Friday, ESPN MLB Insider/researcher Paul Hembekides made a trade proposal that won't sit well with most Seattle Mariners fans.
Speaking with ESPN's Buster Olney, Hembo proposed the idea of the Mariners acquiring outfielder Jarren Duran for starting pitcher Luis Castillo, reliever Matt Brash and prospect Harry Ford.
Now, I can tell you that I instantly commented on the post, calling it "ridiculous."
And here's why:
Duran is 28 years old, about to be 29. And while he's still under contract for 3.5 more years, I have real concerns about how he's going to age. His whole game is predicated on speed and power in that speed, so what happens when that speed and power goes away? Or even dissipates?
The reigning All-Star Game MVP, Duran is hitting .274 this season with four homers, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He's got an OPS+ of just 107, showing he's been just a little better than average this year.
And this doesn't even mention what the Mariners would be giving up. Brash, 27, is one of the best relievers in baseball and also has 3.5 years more of control. Ford is a Top-100 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and Castillo is a reliable starting pitcher that the M's have under contract for two more seasons after this one. He's also gone 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA this year, helping keep the rotation together in the wake of injuries to Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller.
The Mariners are 32-30 and in second place in the American League West. They'll play the Angels on Saturday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.
