ESPN Projects Seattle Mariners to Have Four All-Stars in 2025 Season
ESPN MLB Insider David Schoenfield projects that the Seattle Mariners will have four All-Stars this summer in Atlanta. Though he acknowledges it's "way too early" to look at potential All-Stars, it's still a fun exercise, and a four All-Star haul likely means that the M's put together a solid first-half of the season, so it's good to think about that too.
Schoenfield has Cal Raleigh representing the American League at catcher and Julio Rodriguez serving as a backup outfielder. On the pitching front, he's got Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller in the group.
Gilbert made the All-Star team in 2024, but did not pitch in the game, while Rodriguez was absent after making the roster in both 2022 and 2023. Neither Raleigh or Miller have made the All-Star Game yet.
Here's what Schoenfield had to say about Raleigh's chances:
Raleigh easily led AL catchers in both Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR, won the Platinum Glove as the top overall defender in the AL, hit 34 home runs, drove in 100 runs and led all catchers in innings caught. The only thing he doesn't do is hit for a high average. He's unlikely to be voted in as the starter -- the Mariners haven't had an All-Star starter since Nelson Cruz started at DH in 2015 -- but he has a strong case as the No. 1 catcher in the AL.
As for Rodriguez, he's coming off a year in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI. He dealt with a really slow start and a serious ankle injury in July, but he's hoping that a full year of health awaits him this season. Furthermore, the team's pivot to Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer as hitting gurus could help him be more consistent.
Gilbert led baseball in innings pitched at 208.2 last season, going 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. Miller was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA, helping the M's to an 85-77 season that saw them miss the playoffs by one game.
