Exploring Which Past Seattle Mariners Have Won Prestigious Cy Young Award
One of the most prestigious honors in baseball was awarded on Wednesday.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award, capping off one of the most unexpectedly elite years from a starting pitcher in recent memory.
Atlanta Braves hurler Chris Sale won the National League's Cy Young Award, capping off one of the most improbable comebacks over the last several seasons.
It was the first Cy Young honor for both Skubal and Sale, placing them among a list of past winners that includes the greatest pitchers in the history of baseball.
That list of past winners includes two Seattle Mariners legends.
The Mariners have had two Cy Young winners in their 48-year history: Randy Johnson in 1995 and Felix Hernandez in 2010.
Johnson was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 and Hernandez is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time for the 2025 class.
Here's a breakdown of Johnson's and Hernandez's respecctive Cy Young-winning seasons.
Randy Johnson, 1995
Johnson was in the middle of a decade-long stint with Seattle (1989-1998) when he won the first of five career Cy Young awards. Johnson's elite season coincided with the first playoff berth in franchise history for the Mariners that included an appearance in the American League Championship Series.
Johnson finished the year with a 2.48 ERA and a 2.08 FIP en route to an 18-2 record across 30 starts. He struck out 294 batters across 214.1 innings pitched.
Felix Hernandez, 2010
Two years before Hernandez threw the only perfect game in Mariners history, he had already cemented himself as one of the best starting pitchers of his era.
One year after finishing second in Cy Young voting, Hernandez made sure to get the job done in 2010. He finished with a 2.27 ERA and a 2.56 FIP across 34 starts. He posted just a 13-12 record, but that was hardly his fault. He struck out 232 batters across 249.2 innings pitched. Hernandez pitched over 30 games for the fifth consecutive season in 2010. He ended up starting 30 or more games in 10-straight years from 2006-2015. It was also the second time Hernandez started 34 games.
Seattle didn't add a third Cy Young winner to Hernandez's and Johnson's ranks. Logan Gilbert came in sixth in Cy Young voting on Wednesday.
But the Mariners' starting rotation currently includes three All-Stars and four pitchers who started 30 or more games in 2024. Every single starting pitcher finished with a sub-3.70 ERA.
Based on the current status of Seattle's starting pitchers, it might not be long before there's a third hurler to win the Cy Young.
