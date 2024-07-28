Former Frustrating Mariners OF Traded to New York Mets, Will Come to Seattle This Year
Seattle Mariners fans will get a chance to re-connect with frustrating former outfielder Jesse Winker this August when the New York Mets come to town.
Winker was dealt from the Washington Nationals to the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline, according to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.
BREAKING: The New York Mets are acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker in a trade with the Washington Nationals, sources tell ESPN.
After signing for $2M this winter, Winker has been excellent, hitting .253/.372/.417 while playing a solid left field.
The biggest Mets addition yet.
Winker has turned in a solid year with Washington, hitting 11 home runs. It's been an especially good year for him considering where his career has gone since 2022. Winker is one of the more frustrating players in the last decade or so of Mariners baseball. After being dealt to Seattle in 2022, he hit just .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI. There were also questions about his fit in the clubhouse and he ended that season injured. The Mariners traded him to Milwaukee before the 2023 season and he hit just .199 with the Brewers, hitting only one home run.
He'll now try to help the Mets get to the playoffs. They enter play on Sunday in possession of the second wild card spot in the National League. The Mets will come to Seattle on Aug. 9-11.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 55-51 and 1.0 game back in the American League West race.
