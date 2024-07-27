Seattle Mariners Trade Target Gets Dealt to New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners have already had a successful trade deadline season, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and reliever Yimi Garcia in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
However, the M's still need to get better, as they've fallen to 1.0 game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and they are dealing with injuries to J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez.
Well, as of Saturday afternoon, there is now one less name on the block: Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been dealt to the New York Yankees for a prospect-laden package, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
Source: The Yankees are acquiring CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins for three prospects, headlined by C Agustin Ramirez.
Chisholm Jr. is a name we heard connected to the Mariners quite a bit over the last few weeks, with some reports indicating that executives were all but certain he would end up in Seattle. He has 13 homers and 50 RB this year.
It's not known at this point whether the Mariners made formal overtures for Chisholm Jr. or if they felt good enough the acquisition of Arozarena to look in other directions.
The M's have room to improve all across the offensive spectrum but there were questions about Chisholm Jr.'s positional fit since the team has Jorge Polanco at second base this year and is flush with middle infield prospects for years to come.
Seattle will have essentially three more days to try to improve the roster before the July 30 deadline.
As for the Yankees, they currently own the No. 1 wild card spot in the American League and they will play the Yankees in Seattle later this season.
