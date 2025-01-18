Former Major League GM Says Seattle Mariners Are One of Biggest Losers of Offseason
The Seattle Mariners have frustrated fans all offseason with their inability to make significant roster upgrades. Because of self-imposed financial restraints, the M's have been unable to go after much-needed roster pieces like Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso. They've also been unable to extend significant pieces of their current roster like Cal Raleigh, Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, and their have been plenty of trade rumors around Luis Castillo for the simple purpose of offloading his salary.
All of this while the Houston Astros have seemingly gotten worse after losing Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander and Bregman. The division appears to be the most open its been in years for the Mariners, and they appear unwilling to take the opportunity.
For this reason, former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic just ranked the M's as his No. 2 biggest loser of the offseason thus far.
The Mariners have one of the best five-man rotations in baseball, but don’t have the offense to match it — not even close. They didn’t make the postseason last year because of their middling offense, and struck out more than any team in the sport. If they could just put together a middle-of-the-road lineup, they would be a playoff team, and with their pitching staff they have the talent to run the table in October.
They need offense on both infield corners, but despite the market being flooded with options for both, they haven’t been able to trade for anyone nor has ownership given the front office the financial flexibility to chase free agents such as Alonso and Bregman. How can you have this much talent but do nothing to address two glaring infield needs when you’re so close to cementing a playoff team? It’s really sad.
The M's report to spring training on Feb. 12, so there is still some time to make roster moves, but the pickings are now slim. Bregman and Alonso are still available, but the M's still don't appear willing to engage, even as the prices come down. Justin Turner is still out there, as is Yoan Moncada, but those aren't the kind of upgrades that fans were hoping for at the outset of the offseason.
Seattle went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game in 2024. Same story as 2023.
