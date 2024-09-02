Former Major League Pitcher Goes Viral For Criticizing Seattle Mariners Outfielder
Former Oakland Athletics pitcher, current Athletics broadcaster and podcast host Dallas Braden was evidently not a fan of how current Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena handled himself last week in a series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Arozarena, who was traded from the Rays to the Mariners, evidently spent some time in the Rays clubhouse when the two teams played each other at T-Mobile Park. Braden was not a fan of it and made his thoughts known on the popular "Baseball is Dead" podcast which is hosted by himself and Jared Carrabis.
You can hear the clip below, but be warned that there is some language that is not suitable for all viewers:
It's very clear that Braden is mad at Arozarena for fraternizing with the Rays, but it's unclear why. Is he mad from the Mariners perspective that Arozarena is living in the past when he should be living in the present with his new team? Or, is he upset from the Rays perspective that Arozarena is infiltrating the clubhouse when he doesn't play there anymore?
The Mariners took two of three in that series against the Rays with Arozarena hitting two home runs along the way. He's under team control for two more seasons with the Mariners, though there are already questions about if the M's will spin him off this offseason in an effort to save money.
The Mariners will be back in action against the A's on Monday afternoon. We'll see if Braden says anything about Arozarena on the A"s broadcast. First pitch is 4:07 p.m. PT.
