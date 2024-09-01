Seattle Mariners Veteran Joins Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez in Team History on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners suffered a gut-punch loss on Saturday night, falling 5-4 to the Los Angeles Angels an Angels Stadium. The loss dropped the M's to 69-67 on the season and 5.0 games back in the American League West race. They are also 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot with 26 games to play.
Despite the collective disappointment, the game was an individual success for veteran Justin Turner, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBI.
With his multi-homer game, he joined a very select club in team history, according to @MarinersPR:
first baseman Justin Turner clubbed 2 home runs last night, his 17th career multi-homer game and his first with Seattle...the 39-year-old Turner is the 3rd Seattle player age 39-or-older to hit 2+ home runs in a game, joining current hitting coach Edgar Martinez (2x, 5/27/2003 and 9/8/2004) and Raúl Ibañez( 3x, 5/15/2013, 6/23/2013 and 7/12/2013).
That's very impressive for Turner, who has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last decade. Traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Mariners at the trade deadline, he's hitting .251 this season with nine homers, 44 RBI and a .714 OPS.
For his career, he's a .285 hitter with 196 homers and 803 RBI. He's played 16 years in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners.
He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series and is a two-time All-Star.
The Mariners will play the Angels on Sunday at 1:07 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
ROBLES KEEPS MAKING HISTORY: Victor Robles is a history-maker on the bases! CLICK HERE:
JULIO CLOSING IN ON HISTORY: Julio Rodriguez is working to join Ichiro Suzuki in team history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: