Former Member of Seattle Mariners History-Making Team Fired as Cincinnati Reds Manager
Former Seattle Mariners third baseman David Bell was fired on Sunday as the manager of the Cincinnati Reds. He had been with the Reds for six seasons.
Per @MLB on social media:
The Cincinnati Reds announce that they are replacing manager David Bell, effective immediately. Bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season.
Ironically enough, the Reds had given Bell a three-year contract extension just last season, so they'll eat two years of salaries for him. Cincinnati is one of the more disappointing teams in baseball this year, sitting at 76-81, but it's hard to put it on Bell.
First, the team has missed standout shortstop Matt McLain for the entirety of the season and missed Noelvi Marte for the first 80 games of the year with a PED suspension. Over his six years, he went 409-456. He had a winning record and took the Reds to the playoffs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and also went 82-80 in 2023.
As a player, Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, Mariners, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers.
He spent parts of four seasons in Seattle and was a part of the history-making 2001 team that won 116 games. He got to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001 with the M's, hitting 47 home runs with the Mariners in total. He was a .262 hitter in Seattle.
There are likely to be several managerial jobs open this offseason, so Bell should have other chances to get a job if he wants it.
