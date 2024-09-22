Julio Rodriguez Re-Writes History Books as Seattle Mariners Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Sunday at 80-75 this season. With seven games to play, they have a 9.5 percent chance to make the playoffs (per Fangraphs). It's still an uphill climb, but the M's are still alive with just 1.5 games separating them from the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Part of the reason why the M's have been able to make up some ground in the wild card race is because of the recent stretch from Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez went 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBI as the M's beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday night and with that, he helped re-write some history books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Julio Rodríguez now has 13 career 4-hit games
only players with MORE before turning 24 in the live-ball era (1920):
Freddie Lindstrom: 19
Buddy Lewis: 16
Joe Medwick: 15
Stan Musial: 15
George Brett: 15
Arky Vaughan: 14
Al Kaline: 14
Alex Rodriguez: 14
And per @StatsCentre:
.@Mariners with 3+ home runs and 9+ RBI in a 2-game span of a season:
Julio Rodriguez (2024 via his effort in a win today at TEX)
Kenji Johjima (4-9 in 2006)
Bret Boone (3-10 in 2001)
Alex Rodriguez (3-10 in '00)
Ken Griffey Jr. (3-9 in 1996 & 3-11 in '99)
Jay Buhner (3-9 in '95)
Rodriguez had two home runs in Friday's win over the Rangers, as well.
Though he's had a down year by his own standards, Rodriguez's recent play has him at .273 for the season with 19 homers and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases and has carried a .736 OPS.
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Sunday morning at 11:35 a.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about why there was no episode on Tuesday: He lost his voice after going to Foxboro to watch the Seahawks beat the Patriots. Furthermore, we talk about the M's chances in the playoff race, the frustrations of the season, and the baserunning errors from Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
SHO-TIME BLUES: The Seattle Mariners could very easily miss the playoffs and this season is a reminder that they failed in not going after Shohei Ohtani in free agency. CLICK HERE:
WELCOME BACK, Luis?: The Mariners reportedly could activate Luis Castillo from the injured list this week. Here's when.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: