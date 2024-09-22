Julio Rodriguez Re-Writes History Books as Seattle Mariners Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

.@Mariners with 3+ home runs and 9+ RBI in a 2-game span of a season:

Julio Rodriguez (2024 via his effort in a win today at TEX)

Kenji Johjima (4-9 in 2006)

Bret Boone (3-10 in 2001)

Alex Rodriguez (3-10 in '00)

Ken Griffey Jr. (3-9 in 1996 & 3-11 in '99)

Jay Buhner (3-9 in '95)