Former MLB General Manager Calls For Seattle Mariners to Trade Bryce Miller
Heading into the winter meetings next week, former major league general Jim Bowden is calling for the Seattle Mariners to trade pitcher Bryce Miller to the Baltimore Orioles.
He published the idea as part of a piece on trades he'd like to see come to fruition. As a result, there's no indication these deals are actually in discussion, they are just things he thinks would be good fits.
Per Bowden, he'd like to see the M's flip Miller for top prospect Coby Mayo.
Mayo, 26, is major-league-ready and could win the Rookie of the Year award in 2025. I know it would be painful for the Orioles to trade one of their top prospect bats, but they need a young starting pitcher more. I know the Mariners don’t want to trade from their elite rotation, but they have no choice if they can’t — or won’t — sign an impact bat or two.
A couple of qualifiers here: Bowden really wants the O's to spend in free agency on Max Fried or bringing back Corbin Burnes. Furthermore, he'd like to see them go after Roki Sasaki or trade for Garrett Grochet. If the O's can't get any of those done, that's where he thinks the M's can come in with an offer.
Secondly, he's right, sadly. If the Mariners don't want to trade from their rotation, they are going to have a hard time finding impact bats this offseason. They just simply don't seem willing to spend for Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander.
Miller, 26, just went 12-8 for the M's with a 2.94 ERA. He threw 180.1 innings, striking out 171. He pairs with Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby to make up maybe the best rotation in all of baseball.
Mayo is ranked the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball right now. He can play either corner infield position, and the M's have needs at both.
