Former Seattle Mariner Makes MLB History During National League Wild Card Round
The Seattle Mariners have already seen one former player (reliever Will Vest) help his team advance in the playoffs as the current crop of Mariners are watching the postseason from home.
And even though the Milwaukee Brewers saw their postseason end on Thursday against the New York Mets, another former Mariner gave the Brewers a chance.
Former Seattle and current Milwaukee first baseman Jake Bauers hit a home run as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh that put the Brewers up 1-0.
New York outscored Milwaukee 4-1 from that point on and went on to win the game 4-2, eliminating the Brewers from the playoffs.
Bauers became one of just five players in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit home run in winner-take-all-game. The previous four were Enrique Hernandez in the 2020 National League Championship Series, Chris Heisey in a 2016 National League Divisional Series, Troy O'Leary in the 2003 NLCS and David Justice in a 2001 American League Divisional Series. Sarah Langs of MLB.com had the note on social media.
Bauers played with the Mariners for 72 games in 2021. He was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on June 10, 2021.
Bauers batted .220 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in his brief time with Seattle. He elected free agency at the end of the year. He helped the M's push for a playoff berth until the final day of that season.
Bauers batted .199 this season with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 117 games played.
