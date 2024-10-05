Former Seattle Mariner Makes MLB History During National League Wild Card Round

Jake Bauers with the 5th pinch-hit HR in a winner-take-all game, joining:



2020 NLCS G7 Enrique Hernández

2016 NLDS G5 Chris Heisey

2003 NLCS G7 Troy O’Leary

2001 ALDS G5 David Justice



Bauers’ is the first of those to give his team a lead https://t.co/ZKFrlOtBAs