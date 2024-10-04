Four Seattle Mariners Players Up For All-MLB Honors in 2024 Season
The Seattle Mariners season is over. But despite missing the playoffs, there was a lot to celebrate about the franchise's season.
Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller combined to form the best starting rotation in baseball with Gilbert earning his first All-Star selection in 2024. Reliever Andres Munoz also had a career season and earned his first All-Star nod, and Cal Raleigh was arguably the best all-around catcher in the league and accomplished a series of career, franchise, and even MLB highs.
And despite all of that not equating to a postseason berth, several of those aforementioned players are up for a prestigious honor.
The MLB released their shortlist for All-MLB honors on Thursday and Gilbert, Munoz, Miller and Raleigh were the Seattle nominees.
Nominees are decided by a combination of expert selections and fan vote, similar to All-Star selections.
Miller finished the year with a 2.94 ERA in 31 starts with 171 strikeouts in 180.1 innings pitched. He also had a 0.98 WHIP and led the league in sttarts of six or more shutout innings.
Gilbert had a 3.23 ERA in 33 starts with 220 fanned batters in 208.2 innings pitched. He led the league with a 0.89 WHIP. He's the first Mariner to lead the league in WHIP since Felix Hernandez in 2014.
Munoz had a career-best 2.12 ERA in 60 appearances with 77 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched. He had a career-high 22 saves.
Raleigh had a .220 batting average to go with career-highs in home runs (34) and RBIs (100). His home runs and RBIs were the most in the league among catchers. His 34th home run set the MLB record for the most homers by a catcher through their first four seasons (93), one more than Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. Raleigh also tied for second in runners caught stealing (20) and was second in the MLB (first in the American League) in defensive runs saved with 16.
.The link for fans to cast their votes for All-MLB selections can be found here.
