Former Seattle Mariner Teoscar Hernandez Providing Timely Offense for Los Angeles Dodgers
The Seattle Mariners failed to get a hit in a potential game-tying or go-ahead opportunity in the last at-bat of a 2-0 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
Former Mariners' outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was faced with the same scenario against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hernandez capitalized on his opportunity.
With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of ninth and a runner on second, Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single that grounded into left field, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 come-from-behind win.
Hernandez is batting .254 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, a triple and 58 RBIs this season. In his lone season with Seattle in 2023, he hit .258 with 26 homers, two triples, 29 doubles and 93 RBI.
Offense has been the biggest struggle for the Mariners his season. They currently rank 30th in the league in batting average (.217). If Hernandez were inserted into Seattle lineup today, he would be at or near the top in nearly every offensive category.
Hernandez would rank third for the Mariners in batting average (minimum of 200 at-bats), first in home runs, first in RBIs, second in walks (27) and first in doubles. If wins above replacement (WAR) is your game, he'd still be near the top of Seattle's lineup. He has a WAR of 1.7 this season, which would rank second on the Mariners behind Cal Raleigh (1.8).
There's been much said about Seattle's offense, or the lack thereof at times this season. Seeing former players, such as Hernandez, doing well in new environments, doesn't help to squash those discussions.
Mariners manager Scott Servais is trying anything to get his group going. He even shuffled the lineup before the game against the Orioles on Tuesday to make up for an injury to catcher Mitch Garver. He's also trying to get Julio Rodriguez rolling.
Seattle will hope those changes make for some early Fourth of July fireworks in Game 2 of a three-game series against Baltimore. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.
