Pete Crow-Armstrong Blasts Dodgers Fans Who Go to Games to 'Take Pictures and Whatever'

Pete Crow-Armstrong was the subject of the cover story in the latest issue of Chicago magazine. The young Cubs star really showed off his personality in the piece, as he explained why some fans might not like him because "I’m sure I come off like a douche sometimes."

Crow-Armstrong has found a home in Chicago and one of the main reasons is the fans. PCA, a Los Angeles native, certainly appreciates them more than the fans from his hometown.

“I love Chicago more and more,” Crow-Armstrong says. “It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a s--t. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They are paying attention. They care.”

It's unclear if he means people who are on their phones at Dodgers games or celebrities who are only there to be seen, but either way, shots officially fired. And it's just one of many great quotes in the profile.

And though that line may have sounded harsh, at least PCA was equally critical of himself, as he called the second half of his '25 season "terrible."

Crow-Armstrong had 25 home runs before the All-Star break and just six after. So while his overall numbers from his second season were heading in the right direction, there's still lots of room for improvement. And if he makes that improvement, the Cubs might advance past the divisional round next season and meet the Dodgers. Not that the fans would care.

