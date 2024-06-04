Former Mariners' Ace is Still the Last Player in Baseball History to Accomplish This Feat
Before there was Felix Hernandez, or Luis Castillo, or George Kirby, James Paxton, Michael Pineda or even Freddy Garcia, there was Randy Johnson.
The Seattle Mariners have been fortunate to have a number of great pitchers come through the organization over the years, but there was absolutely nothing like "The Big Unit," who helped carry the team on his back through a large portion of the 1990s.
One of the most intimidating pitchers in the history of baseball, Johnson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He's also just so happens to be the last pitcher to win 300 games, doing so on this date back in 2009.
Per the Hall of Fame on social media:
Fifteen years ago today, Randy Johnson became the 24th pitcher to win 300 games. No pitcher has joined the 300-win club since.
In today's age where pitchers aren't allowed to throw as many innings or as many pitches, it seems we may have seen the last of pitchers getting 300 wins, although Justin Verlander is the last great hope with 260.
Johnson was cut from a different cloth, pitching for 22 seasons with the Montreal Expos, Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Yankees.
With the Mariners, he led the American League in shutouts in 1994 (4), and led the American League in complete games (9) that same year. He led the AL in ERA with a 2.48 in 1995, a year in which he went 18-2 on the mound and took the M's to the playoffs.
Furthermore, he led all of baseball in strikeouts each year from 1993-1995. He was a four-time All-Star with the Mariners who also won the Cy Young in 1995.
In total, he won 303 games.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) For John Stanton, it's a game of show, not tell
2) The comments from Scott Servais about the offense should excite you