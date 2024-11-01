Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Elects Free Agency, Will Need New Team in 2025
Former Seattle Mariners All-Star first baseman Ty France will need a new team in 2025. He's elected free agency after being outrighted by the Cincinnati Reds.
The following comes from MLBTradeRumors, which includes some information on France's contract structure:
He would’ve been arbitration-eligible and was projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to earn $8.6MM in his final season of club control. Today’s outright and subsequent free agency election is effectively an early non-tender.
Given the impending financial commitment, it's understandable why the Reds want to move on from France.
The 30-year-old France was designated for assignment by the Mariners back in July, signing with the Reds afterwards. He hit just .223 for Seattle with eight home runs. However, he was a valued member of the organization for a number of years since being acquired in a 2020 trade. He helped Seattle break the drought in 2022 and made the All-Star Game that season. Lifetime, he was a .266 hitter with the M's.
With the Reds, he performed better over the final 52 games of the season. He hit .251 with five homers and 20 RBI, perhaps taking advantage of an easier travel schedule and a more hitter-friendly ballpark. The Reds missed the playoffs, the same as the Mariners.
Given his age and prior track record, France should have no problem finding an opportunity this offseason, though it remains to be seen if he'll have to settle for a minor league deal or not.
The Mariners plan at first base is unclear at this moment. Luke Raley is capable of playing the position, though he would need a platoon mate in all likelihood.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: