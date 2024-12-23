Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Puts Out Thoughtful Post About Rickey Henderson on "X"
Over the weekend, Seattle Mariners legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. released a statement on the passing of fellow Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.
However, Griffey Jr. wasn't the only former Mariners player to comment on Henderson's death, as Mike Cameron also put out a thoughtful post on "X."
I’m sad .. we lost a great man today I have no words just thank you for teaching me the away from the game stuff. Thank you for mentorship with my kid. I send my condolences to Pam and the family.. man o man
Cameron and Henderson were teammates on the 2000 Mariners that got to the ALCS. Henderson played 92 games for Seattle that season, helping the M's take the Yankees to six games.
Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
As for Cameron, he helped the Mariners get to the playoffs twice and he made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
Cameron's post is extra-special considering that his son, Daz, has played with the Athletics, giving him access to Henderson as well.
