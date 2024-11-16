Former Seattle Mariners Announcer Dave Sims Comments on Joining New Broadcast Booth
One of the biggest departures in recent Seattle Mariners history happened on Thursday.
Dave Sims was the play-by-play Mariners announcer for 18 years. He has over 40 years of writing, radio an broadcast sports journalism experience. He's covered the New York Knicks, the short-lived United Football League (2009-12), classic Big East basketball and the Summer Olympics in his long career.
On Thursday, it was announced that Sims would move closer to his East Coast roots and would take take the job as the New York Yankees play-by-play announcer for the radio station WFAN. Sims is originally from Philadelphia and worked for WFAN as a midday sports show host from 1989-1993.
Sims published a video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) thanking the Seattle organization and fans for him time in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday.
And on Friday, Sims went on the popular baseball podcast Foul Territory to talk more about his decision to join the Yankees broadcast booth:
"This is a big moment in my life. Come on, man. A — coming home. And it's the New York Yankees. Come on. And again, much love, much respect to everybody. So many friends in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. But this was one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. And it happened. And here we are, we're ready to ride the bull."
The Mariners posted a video on their official "X" account highlight some of Sims' most iconic moments and calls with the organization. Among them was Sims' first broadcast with the legendary Dave Niehaus, Ichiro Suzuki's walk-off home run against Mariano Rivera, Felix Hernandez's perfect game, Hisashi Iwakuma's no-hitter and the Cal Raleigh's walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in 2022 that broke the team's 21-year playoff drought.
Sims' presence will be missed in the broadcasting booth, and whoever steps in will have big shoes to fill.
