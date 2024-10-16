Former Seattle Mariners Big Trade Acquisition Elects Free Agency
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro was one of eight players to elect free agency on Tuesday. He had previously been designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics.
The 27-year-old Toro hit .240 this year for the A's with a .293 on-base percentage. He hit six homers and brought in 26 over 337 at-bats.
Lifetime, he's a .220 hitter who has played with the Houston Astros, Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and A's.
Toro was acquired by the Mariners in the 2021 season alongside reliever Joe Smith for closer Kendall Graveman. Over parts of two seasons with Seattle, he hit .213 with 15 home runs. He played 60 games after the trade in 2021 but hit just .185 in 2022 (109 games).
The Mariners traded him to the Brewers before the 2023 season in the deal that also sent Jesse Winker that way and returned infielder Kolten Wong. Toro played just nine games with Milwaukee before latching on with the A's.
Given his age (27), ability to switch-hit, and ability to play all over the infield, Toro should have no problem getting another opportunity. However, it will probably be on a minor league pact through this offseason.
Several Mariners fans make quips on social media about possibly bringing Toro back to Seattle, but that seems unlikely. Even though the Mariners have needs in the infield, they currently have Dylan Moore and Josh Rojas that can serve as infield options at multiple positions.
The Mariners went 85-77 this season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.
