Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Dave Sims Says M's Tenure Helps Him with New Job
Earlier this offseason, longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims announced that he was going to leave the organization and head to New York.
Sims will take over for the legendary John Sterling on WFAN, the radio home of the Yankees. Sterling announced his official retirement at the end of the season, after the Yankees run to the World Series.
It's got to be a daunting task for Sims - taking over for a legend. However, he says he's uniquely qualified to do it, considering he did it in Seattle.
From Awful Announcing:
“I’ve done it before, he said. “I did it with Dave Niehaus in Seattle. I’m going to be me. John has had a great run, Hall-of-Fame worthy. I wish him well. I saw him the other day at dinner. Looks like he’s doing pretty well. I get a turn here, and I’m going to do what I do. It’s kind of simple. Everybody asks me that question. I’m not coming here to imitate John. I came here to be Dave Sims.”
Sims joined the Mariners prior to Niehaus's death in 2010, but he became the main television voice of the M's upon his passing.
Sims spent 18 years with the Mariners overall, delivering some iconic calls, including of the drought-busting home run by Cal Raleigh in 2022.
The Mariners haven't announced how they'll handle the opening in their broadcast booth yet, but you can expect to see Rick Rizzs back on the radio side, along with Gary Hill Jr. Sims's departure should leave more television time for Aaron Goldsmith as well.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: