Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Dave Sims Shares His All-Time Favorite M's Call
Last week, it was announced that longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims was leaving the organizational airwaves for a job with the New York Yankees radio network.
Sims will be taking over for the legendary John Sterling on WFAN. In doing so, he'll get to head back to the East Coast, where he's originally from. He's made his offseason home in New York for years.
However, before Sims fully says goodbye to Seattle, he's taken some time to reflect upon his M's tenure, which began in 2007. In an interview with MLB.com recently, Sims shared that his favorite all-time Mariners call is the walk-off home run from Cal Raleigh that sent the M's to the playoffs in 2022.
“That one would probably be at the tippy top,” Sims said. “But there are some other ones that really resonated and I’ll always remember. ... Looking at those clips the past few days has been really hard.”
At the time of Raleigh's home run, the M's hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2001 season, holding the longest playoff drought in any of the former major sports.
In addition to the Raleigh blast, there have been other memorable Sims moments, including a Mitch Haniger walk-off single that kept playoff hopes alive in 2021 and Felix Hernandez's perfect game in 2012.
We chronicled some of those here.
As for what the Mariners will do in Sims's absence, they haven't made any announcements yet. It's assumed that Aaron Goldsmith, Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will be back in the fold. There are questions about the future of Mike Blowers on the television side.
