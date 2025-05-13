Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Gets Emotional Discussing Time in PNW
The Seattle Mariners entered Tuesday down 0-1 in a three-game series to the American League East-leading New York Yankees. Game 1 on Monday wasn't the best on-field showing for the Mariners this season, but the team's former lead broadcaster was shown his flowers before the game.
Dave Sims returned to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since he left his job in Seattle's broadcast booth to call games for the Yankees. Sims spent the early part of his career from the 1980s-90s in New York as a co-host or host of several radio programs and called college football and basketball games in the most iconic years of the Big East. He was with the Mariners from 2007-2024 as one of the team's lead television broadcasters.
Before Monday's game between Seattle and New York, Sims went on Seattle Sports 710 and got emotional reflecting on his 18 seasons calling baseball games in the Pacific Northwest.
"It's great to be back, guys. I'm getting misty here, for good reason. I loved it here. It was a big part, a huge part of my life. Huge. ... Rick (Rizzs), you and Kevin (Cremin) and Dave (Niehaus) were unbelievably welcoming. I was like a foreigner coming in here. East coast guy, nobody knew who the hell he was. 'Who's this black guy coming in here? He does football and basketball, what's the hell's he know about baseball? What the hell is this?' It worked out. This is a big part of my life. And I'm proud of it."
Sims was in the booth for some of the worst seasons in the franchise's history, but was still a part of several iconic calls. He and current manager Dan Wilson called Felix Hernandez's perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.
