Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Jorge Polanco Drawing Interest From Houston Astros
Plan A for the Houston Astros this offseason is to bring back superstar Alex Bregman. However, if they can't do that, they could turn to former Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic made the connection in a piece on Monday morning:
Both Bregman and Adames, however, are drawing attention outside of the Soto market. TheHouston Astros are continuing their efforts to re-sign Bregman, while also setting up contingencies. The team is staying in contact with Adames, and has expressed interest in another free agent, Jorge Polanco, as a fallback option.
Polanco had his player option declined by the Mariners at the end of the season, making him a free agent. He also underwent knee surgery at the conclusion of the year, which could explain why he struggled during his one season with the M's.
Acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a blockbuster trade last offseason, Polanco hit just .213 with 16 homers. He had a decent hot streak in July and August but failed to maintain consistency, hitting under .223 in four of the six months of the season.
An All-Star with the Twins back in 2019, Polanco is a lifetime .263 hitter. He is an absolute bounce back candidate in 2025, and M's fans would hate to see him land with (and have success with) the division-rival Astros.
However, if Polanco going there meant that Bregman has left the Astros, fans likely wouldn't be as disappointed. Polanco would need to play third in Houston, as Jose Altuve is already manning second.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, finishing second in the American League West. The Astros won the division, again.
