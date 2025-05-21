Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Has High Praise For Manager Dan Wilson
CHICAGO - Speaking at his locker this week before a game against the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox' infielder Josh Rojas had high praise for his old manager, Dan Wilson.
Wilson was hired by the M's in late August of 2024 in relief of Scott Servais, who was let go after a two-month swoon that saw the team lose a 10.0-game lead in the American League West. Rojas played for the Mariners from July of 2023 through the 2024 season. That means he spent 34 games with Wilson last year.
Yeah, I thought he was awesome. You know, that same thing that I'm talking about with Bone (infield coach Perry Hill), he brought as well. You know, even-keel, same guy every day. You know, it didn't feel like he was putting any extra pressure on the team to perform, it was kind of just 'go out and do your job and let the chips fall where they fall.'
Rojas had been acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2023 trade that sent Paul Sewald to Arizona. The M's also acquired outfielder Dom Canzone and infielder Ryan Bliss.
The Mariners non-tendered Rojas in November and he signed a one-year deal with the White Sox in January. He started at second base for Chicago in Monday's series opener, and then played left field in Tuesday's contest.
The Mariners lost 1-0 against the White Sox on Tuesday and will finish out the series on Wednesday morning at 11:10 a.m. PT. Rookie Logan Evans will pitch for Seattle against right-hander Shane Smith.
The Mariners are 27-20.
