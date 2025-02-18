Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Nearing Deal with Chicago Cubs
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Justin Turner is nearing a deal with the Chicago Cubs.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic had the report on social media. It's been speculated for weeks that Turner could end up in Chicago.
The Chicago Cubs are close to an agreement with Justin Turner, a source briefed on the negotiations told The Athletic. Turner, 40, is a highly accomplished hitter who wants to play in Chicago and will bring extensive playoff experience to the club.
The Mariners had expressed interest in Turner earlier this offseason, but instead elected to pivot to Donovan Solano, who will be the right-handed hitting first baseman.
In 48 games with the Mariners after a midseason trade from the Blue Jays last year, Turner hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs. He was also lauded as a valuable clubhouse presence.
For the season as a whole, Turner hit .259 with 11 homers in 2024.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
It's unclear what exactly his role will be with the Cubs, but he can play first base and can spend time at designated hitter.
After trading for Kyle Tucker, the Cubs are expecting to be real contenders in the National League Central.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for another episode! In this episode, we focus on Cal Raleigh's relationship with Dan Wilson, our looming trip to spring training, the Mariners' top hitting prospects and their growth together and much more, including a quick follow-up visit from Jeff Idelson, the former President of the Baseball Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE:
TALKING TRADE: After an offseason of trade rumors, starting pitcher Luis Castillo held court at spring training, addressing his situation with the organization. CLICK HERE:
TROUT CHANGING IT UP: Longtime Seattle Mariners killer Mike Trout is set to change positions in 2025 for the division-rival Angels. CLICK HERE: