Former Seattle Mariners Lefty Puts Together Great Start in Postseason Debut
The Cleveland Guardians lost on Monday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers, evening up the best-of-five American League Division Series at one game apiece.
The game remained scoreless into the ninth inning before Kerry Carpenter uncorked a three-run homer off Emmanuel Clase. The Tigers won the game by that 3-0 score.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd delivered a stellar start on the mound. He fired 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out five.
The 33-year-old Boyd's comeback this season has been impressive. He underwent Tommy John surgery a year ago and made just eight appearances this year. He went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA, playing his way into a big part of the Guardians playoff plans.
Always armed with good stuff, he fanned 46 batters in 39.2 innings this year. The veteran has pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Guardians. With Seattle, he joined for the stretch run in 2022, helping the M's get to the playoffs that year.
A Washington native, he grew up a Mariners fan and was thrilled to be part of that M's team that broke the drought. With the M's, he went 2-0 in 10 appearances. He had a 1.35 ERA.
Lifetime, Boyd has gone 46-69 with a 4.85 ERA. He's made 182 appearances with 168 starts.
The Guardians and Tigers will take off Tuesday so the teams can travel to Detroit for Game 3. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 3:08 p.m. ET. Alex Cobb will pitch for the Guardians.
