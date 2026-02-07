The Mariners and Yankees look like two teams destined to meet in the 2026 postseason

The Seattle Mariners will open up the 2026 MLB season as the number-two favorites to win the American League pennant, right behind their cross-country rivals, the New York Yankees. The two teams have a 30-year rivalry in the postseason, with the guys in pinstripes frustratingly getting most of the big breaks. It would only be fitting if the two squads meet up in this year's American League Championship Series, with the storyline being that the M's are out for vengeance.

Last year, the Mariners won their first division championship since their 116-win season in 2001. Seattle's MLB record-tying team looked like a sure shot to win its first Fall Classic in franchise history. And who eliminated the sensational squad in the playoffs? The Bronx Bombers, of course.

Their postseason battles include the 1995 ALDS and 2000 ALCS, as well. And even 25 years after their heartbreaking defeat of '01, the M's are still striving for their first World Series appearance, let alone the Commissioner's Trophy.

That history is enough to warrant another war between two very different franchises and fan bases. The free-spending Yanks vs the M's, who have chosen a combination of affordable free agents with a stacked farm system to get their results. And in the hearts and minds of the Pacific Northwest... It's a battle between good and evil.

Raleigh vs. Judge: ROUND 2

Jul 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) scores the game-winning run against Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) on a tenth-inning walkoff sacrifice fly by Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (not pictured) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Adding to the spice of a late-hear battle also branches off the hotly debated 2025 AL MVP Award. When it was all said and done, a Yankee (of course) won over a Mariner. Outfielder Aaron Judge took home the trophy over Seattle's 60-homer catcher. Raleigh was the sentimental favorite and the superior player on defense, but the award went to Judge, and his overall offensive game was enough to be handed the hardware.

That would be a great backdrop for some October animosity between the twonsides. And in the world of Major League Baseball, a good game with a good story behind it makes for the kind of drama that fans will remember forever. That's what could be waiting for us all in the ALCS.

