Former Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais Discusses Future of Julio Rodriguez
Former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais went on MLB Network Radio recently and spoke very highly of M's superstar Julio Rodriguez.
"He's going to continue to learn from the struggles he's gone through. He's got exactly what you're looking for."
Former #Mariners manager Scott Servais on Julio Rodríguez's bright future as a transcendent star for the AL West team moving forward:
Servais was fired by the Mariners in August of this past season, but he still got to manage Rodriguez for nearly three full years at the big-league level. Furthermore, as one of the M's top prospects for years, Servais also had a relationship with Rodriguez that pre-dates his big-league arrival.
It's nice to see Servais speak so confidently in Rodriguez's ability, especially since he no longer has to. Servais was free to speak openly and honestly and criticize Rodriguez if he wanted, but he continued to talk solidly about his talent, maturity and career outlook.
Rodriguez hit .273 this season with 20 homers. The end numbers weren't bad, but the consistency just wasn't there. Heading into the offseason, Rodriguez will undoubtedly focus on a way to improve that aspect of his game, because the team is a much better version of itself when Rodriguez is performing.
A well-respected guy in the clubhouse, Servais went 680-642 with Seattle. He took the team to the playoffs in 2022, winning a wild card series over the Blue Jays. He is the second-winningest manager in team history, behind only Lou Piniella. He spent parts of nine years with the M's as manager.
