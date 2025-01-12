Former Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais Lands New Gig with San Diego Padres
After failing to secure another managerial job this offseason, former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais has landed as a special assistant with the San Diego Padres.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic had the report on Saturday afternoon:
The San Diego Padres hired Servais as a special assistant for baseball operations and player development, league sources toldThe Athletic. Servais, whom the Mariners fired in August, possesses relevant experience for his new role.
Servais has been a former player, a manager, and has worked in player development with the Texas Rangers. He was the manager of the Mariners for 9.5 years before being fired this past August as the team was in the midst of a dreadful two-month stretch that saw them go from 10.0 games up in the American League West to out of the playoffs entirely.
The M's hired former team catcher Dan Wilson in his place.
Servais took the M's to the playoffs in the 2022 season and is the second-winningest manager in team history (after Lou Piniella). Well regarded as a nice man with a good clubhouse presence about him, Servais could use the Padres job as a springboard to another managerial position later in his career.
The Padres are coming off a season in which they finished second in the National League West. They then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
With Fernando Tatis Jr., Dylan Cease and others in the fold, the Padres are one of the most dangerous teams in baseball. They are also a favorite for Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: