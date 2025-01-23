Former Seattle Mariners Manager Reached Out to Ichiro Suzuki After HOF Announcement
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have a new franchise great get inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer.
Ichiro Suzuki was announced as one of three players in the 2025 Hall of Fame class on Jan. 21. On the same day, the Mariners announced his No. 51 jersey number will be retired by the organization before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 9.
Several former teammates and managers of Suzuki's had kind words for the new Hall of Famer in the days leading up to his induction. Ken Griffey Jr. went on an MLB Network broadcast with Suzuki to compliment him, for example.
Suzuki was made available to the media in the interview room at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday shortly after the announcement. Former teammates like John Olerud were present at the festivities.
Suzuki was asked during the news conference about other past teammates that have reached out to him and, at the time, he hadn't had the chance to check his messages due to the hectic nature of the day.
But one message he did notice amid the flurry of congratulations and media obligations was from former manager Scott Servais.
"I haven't had time to look through the messages," Suzuki said via translator Allen Turner during the news conference. "I just saw some names. But I was really happy that I got a message from Scott Servais. When he was let go last year, I didn't get a chance to talk with him. And I really wanted to talk with him. I just didn't know that timing and it kind of just prolonged it. And I haven't been able to speak with him. So when I saw that he texted me, I was very happy and hope that I can talk with him."
Suzuki's last two years in the major leagues marked his second stint with Seattle (2018-19). Servais was managing the team during that time. Suzuki worked a lot with Servais after the former's playing days due to his continued role in the organization as a Special Assistant to the Chairman.
Suzuki often helps the team during warm-ups and practices and helps shag balls in the outfield.
Servais is one of the most accomplished managers in team history. He's the only skipper besides Lou Piniella to take the team to the playoffs.
