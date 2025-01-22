Seattle Mariners Announce Giveaways For Ichiro Suzuki's Jersey Retirement
One of the greatest hitters the game of baseball has seen and the Seattle Mariners' all-time leader in hits, Ichiro Suzuki, found out his name will be etched in baseball immortality when he was announced as one of three inductees into the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The news was coupled with a news conference hosted by the Mariners, where the organization's President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez announced that Suzuki would have his No. 51 retired on Aug. 9 before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Seattle's three-game series against the Rays on Aug. 8-10 will be promoted as "Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend." And the organization will have several giveaways for fans leading up to and during the weekend.
From Aug. 5-7, the Mariners will be giving out a Suzuki Funko POP! to the first 10,000 fans each day. On Aug. 8, the team will be giving out replica 2004 Suzuki jerseys to honor the year he broke the single-season MLB hit record. The first 20,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a jersey. On Aug. 9, there will be no giveaway but fans will be able to see the ceremony for Suzuki's jersey retirement. And on Aug. 10, the first 20,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a Suzuki Hall of Fame plaque.
There's also a personalized travel package fans can purchase at mariners.com/ichiro to see the long-time outfielder get inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Suzuki is one of the most important figures in Seattle history.. And fans will have a chance to show their appreciation over the five-day celebration and during his HOF induction.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SUZUKI TALKS CONNECTION WITH ANOTHER SEATTLE MARINERS GREAT: The Seattle Mariners' hit king, Ichiro Suzuki, and former Cy Young-winning starting pitcher Randy Johnson share a commonality that will be on display for the rest of the franchise's history. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WILL RETIRE ICHIRO SUZUKI'S NO. 51: The Seattle Mariners will honor the new Cooperstown, N.Y., member by retiring and displaying his number alongside fellow franchise Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER WILL KLEIN IN TRADE WITH ATHLETICS: The Seattle Mariners continued to build their bullpen by trading for a seldom-used reliever from their American League West rivals. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.