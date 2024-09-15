Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Retire From Professional Baseball After Season
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Nori Aoki is set to retire from professional baseball at the end of this season. He has been playing in his native Japan.
Per the Yomiuri Shimbun:
Tokyo Yakult Swallows outfielder Norichika Aoki, whose combined 2,723 hits in Japan and the major leagues puts him fifth on the all-time list among Japanese players, will retire after the current season, the Central League team announced Friday.
The 42-year-old Aoki has spent 21 years playing professional baseball between the United States and Japan. The outlet reports that he was the Central League Rookie of the Year in Japan and also won three batting titles.
In the United States, he spent six years in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Mariners, New York Mets, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. He was at his most successful in Milwaukee, getting 150 hits in 2012 and 171 in 2013. He also helped the Royals get to the World Series in 2014, falling just short in Game 7 against the San Francisco Giants.
Aoki was one of the earliest acquisitions of the Jerry Dipoto-era in Seattle, playing the 2016 season with the M's. That was the first year for Dipoto and Scott Servais at the healm of the organization. They brought Aoki in because of his ability to run and make contact, as they wanted to focus on a more athletic kind of team to surround sluggers Kyle Seager, Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano.
With Seattle, he hit .283 and registered a .349 season. He had four home runs and 28 RBI.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the meaning of the M's loss on Thursday to the Texas Rangers and the dominance of Bryan Woo on Wednesday against the Padres. He's joined by Joe Doyle of the "Over Slot" podcast to talk about the M's roster and looming issues, and then he talks with Kevin Kugler of FS1, who was on the call for Woo's start. CLICK HERE:
GRIFFEY HISTORY: Saturday marked the 34 year anniversary of Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. hitting back-to-back home runs against the California Angels, making baseball history. CLICK HERE:
POOR MARCO: The season is officially over for former M's ace Marco Gonzales, who had been playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: