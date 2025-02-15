Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Erasmo Ramirez Signs With Minnesota Twins
Several former Seattle Mariners have found new homes in the American League Central over the past several weeks.
Mike Ford and Ty France are both members of the Minnesota Twins spring training roster. Ford signed a minor league contract with the team on Dec. 31 and received a non-roster invitation to spring training. France signed a one-year major league contract. And those two will be joined by a former Mariners starting pitcher.
According to a tweet from The Minnesota Star Tribune's Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale, Erasmo Ramirez has signed with Minnesota on a minor league deal and has received an invitation to spring training.
Ramirez had two separate stints with Seattle and was used as both a reliever and a starter.
His first stint with the Mariners was from 2012-14. During that time he made 47 appearances (35 starts) and put up a 4.62 ERA with 165 strikeouts in 206.2 innings pitched.
Ramirez's second stint with Seattle came after the team acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 28, 2017. He spent a year and a half with the organization but dealt with several injuries that kept him out for roughly four months in 2018. He made 21 total starts for the Mariners. He posted a 5.02 ERA and fanned 87 batters in 107.2 innings pitched.
Seattle is set to play Minnesota in two respective series from May 30-June 1 at home and June 23-26 on the road.
Based on how the former Mariners do in spring training, there's a good chance that there will be several familiar faces in the opposite dugout during the seven games the two sides will play in 2025.
