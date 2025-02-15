Seattle Mariners Pitcher Discusses New Pitch Mix Heading into 2025 Season
When you look at the Seattle Mariners starting pitching rotation, it'd be difficult to find an offering the group doesn't have.
From low three-quarters arm slot and triple-digit fastballs to devastating splitters, the Mariners starting pitchers found effectiveness in a variety of different ways in 2024. And one starter's arsenal will be more dangerous in 2025.
Third-year Seattle starter Bryce Miller was arguably the team's most improved player in 2024. He registered a 2.94 ERA, struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings pitched across 31 starts and had a 0.98 WHIP. Last offseason, Miller introduced a splitter that became one of his most effective offerings.
Miller had a put-away rate of 21.7% with his splitter, which he threw the third-most in his seven-pitch arsenal, according to Baseball Savant. Hitters averaged .148 against Miller's splitter, the lowest mark among his repertoire.
Miller shared a video on his account on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) of him throwing a cutter nearly touching 90 miles an hour with almost 14 inches of vertical and -7 inches of horizontal break. In a news conference posted to the Mariners YouTube channel on Friday, Miller expanded on his process when he adds a new pitch.
"In the offseason, when I'm adding a pitch, when I'm working on something, the first step is to find the shape and get comfortable with the shape," Miller said in the news conference. "And then afterwards figure out how to locate it. Last year, when I was adding the splitter, I got to the shape that I wanted pretty quickly. But then it was like, 'Alright, how do I get that over the plate where I'll get swings on it?' It was something I struggled with early last season, or spring training. Whenever I had a lefty in the box, throwing the splitter, I had so much room arm-side to where — it's an 0-2 splitter and I'd throw it (to the) outer-half and it would end up three or four balls off and they wouldn't swing. Once you get the action you're looking for, then I try to focus on location and kind of stop worrying about the action as much and try to locate it."
Seattle's pitching staff, from the hurlers themselves to the coaches, are meticulous in their approach. That mindset led to the rotation being arguably the best in baseball and several relievers having career-best seasons.
Pitching will continue to be the strength for the Mariners this season, as it was in 2024. But it seems like Miller and the rest of the pitchers won't be resting on their laurels.
