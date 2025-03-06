Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Confirms He Will Be in Broadcast Booth For Opening Day
The Seattle Mariners will have several new faces in the broadcast booth in 2025.
Longtime broadcaster Dave Sims left to take a job as the play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees on WFAN and Mike Blowers departed the broadcast booth for unknown reasons.
It was announced in the offseason that Aaron Goldsmith would be the lead play-by-play announcer on ROOT Sports and Rick Rizz would head up things on the radio side of things. Jay Buhner, Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith and Dave Valle will rotate calling games on TV with Goldsmith and Gary Hill Jr. will join Rizz on radio.
Rowland-Smith announced in a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) that he would call the opening day game against the Athletics on March 27 with Goldsmith.
"Excited to be in the booth alongside @heygoldy opening night in 23 days!
This has been a dream of mine since I begged people to give me chance to talk about the game I love.
I am so grateful to be a part of the #Mariners family.
#TridentsUp #GoMariners
Rowland-Smith pitched four seasons for Seattle from 2007-2010. He made 115 appearances (47 starts) and posted a 4.57 ERA and struck out 220 batters in 362.2 innings pitched.
Rowland-Smith has been a part of ROOT Sports since 2017 on his own shows and also in pre and postgame coverage. He has experience covering games from 2023, where he called contests during the World Baseball Classic in the qualifying round.
Sims was in the broadcast booth calling Mariners games for over a decade-and-a-half. But all of the new additions have been around the franchise in a variety of roles for several seasons. And it will be interesting to hear the new combinations.
