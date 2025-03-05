ANALYSIS: Dylan Moore Still Has Value on Seattle Mariners Roster Even if He Doesn't Start
A little less than two weeks into spring training, Dylan Moore's play hasn't justified a starting role in 2025.
Entering Wednesday, Moore had gone 0-for-14 with a .067 on-base percentage and OPS. Moore's main competition for the second base job, Ryan Bliss, has hit .308 (4-for-13) with three runs, two RBIs and a steal.
Bliss should be the starting second baseman against the Athletics on opening day March 27. But even without a starting role, Moore still has value on the team.
Moore hit just .201 in 2024. But he led Seattle with 32 steals. His walk rate of 12% was in the 94th percentile of the league, according to Baseball Savant.
Moore's ability to draw walks and his ability to snag bases can be utilized well in pinch-hitting and pinch-running situations.
But Moore's biggest value is on defense, which is part of the reason he'd be better used as a utility player instead of a starter.
Moore won a Gold Glove last season as a utility player. In the last two seasons, he's played every position except pitcher and catcher.
If Bliss does get the starting job but doesn't play well, the Mariners can turn back to Moore and he could step in without missing a beat.
But Moore could also be the bandage for a lot of spots that are still not as certain. Jorge Polanco had offseason surgery to repair a left patellar tendon and hasn't played third base often in his career. If Polanco struggles at his new position, Moore can step in at the hot corner, as well.
Moore will also be the go-to in emergency situations.
Moore shouldn't be an everyday starter, at least not to begin the year. But he is one of the most valuable depth pieces Seattle has. And that versatility should be showcased in 2025.
