Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi Has Eye-Opening Wrinkle in New Contract
Former Seattle Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi received some interesting perks in his most recent contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Kikuchi signed a three-year deal worth $63 million with the Angels before the Thanksgiving holiday, but in addition to money he also receives five round-trip plane tickets to Japan per year.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had that information on social media:
Kikuchi, Yusei
Los Angeles Angels
11/27/25 $63,675,000/3. 2025-2027
$21M - 2025
$21M - 2026
$21M - 2027
Plus: trainer ($100,000); interpreter ($75,000); five RT Business Class tickets from Japan to the US (not to exceed $10,000 per ticket) per year.
In addition to the plane tickets, good on Kikuchi for also taking care of his trainer and interpreter. It goes to show that the art of negotiation is more than just dollars and cents to both players and teams, and people will try to work in little things like this at every turn to take care of those around them.
With the plane tickets, Kikuchi can obviously return to Japan if he wants, but he can fly people he cares about over to see him as well.
Kikuchi is just the latest new addition that the Mariners will have to deal with for the Angels. In addition to Kikuchi, they've traded for Jorge Soler and Scott Kingery. They've also brought in Kyle Hendricks on a one-year deal and Travis d'Arnaud on a two-year pact. They finished last in the American League West this past season.
Kikuchi is 41-47 lifetime with a 4.57 ERA. He's spent six years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays and Astros. He made the All-Star team for the M's in the 2021 season before leaving.
