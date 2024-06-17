Former Seattle Mariners Player and Coach Dies at Age of 61
Former Seattle Mariners player and coach Mike Brumley died on Sunday at the age of 61 years old. He was killed in a car crash, according to USA Today.
As a player, Brumley spent eight years in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics. He was an infielder who played 62 games with the Mariners during the 1990 season. He got to play with some true Mariners' legends in that season, including a 20-year-old Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Alvin Davis, Harold Reynolds and a 22-year-old Tino Martinez.
With Seattle, he hit .224. Lifetime, he was a .206 hitter who hit three career home runs.
The M's put out a heartfelt message on social media about his passing:
We are saddened by the passing of former Mariners player and coach, Mike Brumley. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and loved ones.
Mike’s impact on the field, in our organization and across baseball, was felt by generations of players
He coached for the Mariners from 2010-2013 and most recently worked as a minor league instructor with the Atlanta Braves. Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 said he also worked extensively with former M's great Kyle Seager:
We certainly wish his family and loved ones our condolences.
The Mariners will be off on Monday night before hitting the road again on Tuesday. They'll take on the Cleveland Guardians that night with first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT.
Bryce Miller will be on the mound for Seattle in the opener while Tristan McKenzie gets the ball for Cleveland.
