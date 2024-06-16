Seattle Mariners' Pitching Staff Leads Baseball in This Awesome Stat Heading into Sunday
The Seattle Mariners will head into Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers looking for a sweep of their divisional foes. The M's are 42-31 and 7.5 games up on Texas as we approach the nominal halfway point of the season.
The reason for the M's success? The strength of the organization's starting pitching. Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and then the combination of Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock and Jonathan Diaz have given the M's a chance to win on most nights. That group has been so stout that it leads baseball in this great category heading into Sunday.
Per Seattle television reporter Alyssa Charlston on social media:
George Kirby goes 6 innings, only gives up an unearned run on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts.
That makes 50 6+ inning starts by the Mariners this season...leads MLB.
The M's ability to have pitchers throw 6.0 innings or more has also helped the M's bullpen stay together. With Matt Brash out for the year and Gregory Santos yet to make an appearance, the M's bullpen is certainly thin in spots. As the starters have gone longer, the bridge to Andres Munoz has been shorter, which has allowed Seattle to get to the spot where they are 11 games over .500.
The hope is that Santos is able to throw in games for the M's in July, though that remains to be seen.
The M's will finish out the series with the Rangers on Sunday as Gilbert takes the ball against fellow righty Dane Dunning.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Polanco makes rehab debut with Single-A Everett