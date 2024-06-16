Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Pitching Staff Leads Baseball in This Awesome Stat Heading into Sunday

Heading into Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners' pitching staff leads baseball in this great category, which is part of the reason why the M's lead the American League West by 7.5 games.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on June 15.
Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on June 15. / Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners will head into Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers looking for a sweep of their divisional foes. The M's are 42-31 and 7.5 games up on Texas as we approach the nominal halfway point of the season.

The reason for the M's success? The strength of the organization's starting pitching. Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and then the combination of Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock and Jonathan Diaz have given the M's a chance to win on most nights. That group has been so stout that it leads baseball in this great category heading into Sunday.

Per Seattle television reporter Alyssa Charlston on social media:

George Kirby goes 6 innings, only gives up an unearned run on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts.
That makes 50 6+ inning starts by the Mariners this season...leads MLB.

The M's ability to have pitchers throw 6.0 innings or more has also helped the M's bullpen stay together. With Matt Brash out for the year and Gregory Santos yet to make an appearance, the M's bullpen is certainly thin in spots. As the starters have gone longer, the bridge to Andres Munoz has been shorter, which has allowed Seattle to get to the spot where they are 11 games over .500.

The hope is that Santos is able to throw in games for the M's in July, though that remains to be seen.

The M's will finish out the series with the Rangers on Sunday as Gilbert takes the ball against fellow righty Dane Dunning.

Follow Inside the Mariners on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady

RELATED MARINERS CONTENT

1) Polanco makes rehab debut with Single-A Everett

2) Munoz putting up stat line rarely seen in AL this year

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Home/News