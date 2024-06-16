Logan Gilbert Rolls as M's Sweep Division Rival Texas Rangers; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners recorded a huge series sweep on Sunday, shutting out the Texas Rangers 5-0 at T-Mobile Park. The M's moved to a season-high 12 games over .500 at 43-31. They now lead the Rangers by 8.5 games in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
Logan Gilbert was dominant for 8.0 innings and the offense did just enough early to get Dane Dunning out of the game in the fifth inning. Seattle tacked on in the late innings to finish off the series.
The Big Plays
The M's got Dunning to more than 30 pitches in the first inning but couldn't score until Luke Raley broke through in the fourth with an RBI double.
The M's took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on a wild pitch by Dunning that allowed Josh Rojas to score all the way from second base.
The M's took a 3-0 lead in the seventh when Tyler Locklear connected for his second career home run.
Dom Canzone added on in the eighth with a two-out single to make it 4-0.
Odds and Ends
The M's allowed just two hits for the day as Gilbert threw 8.0 scoreless innings and Austin Voth worked a scoreless ninth... The 8.5 game lead is the M's biggest lead in the division since 2001... Ryan Bliss stole a base and is 4-for-4 in his young career... Gilbert struck out nine... The M's will head to Cleveland for a new series beginning on Tuesday... The Guardians lead the AL Central.
