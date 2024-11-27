Former Seattle Mariners Player, Current Coach Was Finalist For White Sox Managerial Job
The Seattle Mariners announced their 2025 coaching staff on Tuesday, with a few notable changes. First, former big leaguer Eric Young Jr. returns to the organization and will serve as first base coach.
Kristopher Negron will shift from first base coach to third base coach while third base coach Manny Acta will move into a bench coach's role for manager Dan Wilson.
With regards to Negron, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times pointed out that he interviewed for at least one managerial opening this offseason.
In other staff updates, Mariners are planning to shift Manny Acta to bench coach, Kristopher Negrón to 3B coach and hire Eric Young Jr. as the new 1B coach, per sources.
Negrón was a finalist for the White Sox managerial job and is seen as a coach on the rise in the industry.
The White Sox job ultimately went to Texas Rangers bench coach Will Venable, who is a former player himself.
The 38-year-old Negron spent six years in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. With the M's, he spent two seasons.
Lifetime, Negron was a .221 hitter with nine home runs. He hit six of those in the 2014 season with the Reds.
Also on the coaching front, the M's hired former Atlanta Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer as their new hitting coach. Edgar Martinez will stay on staff and oversee the team's hitting philosophy. He'll be very present in the organization, but will have a limited travel schedule.
