Former Seattle Mariners Prospect Austin Shenton DFA'd by Tampa Bay Rays
The Seattle Mariners have had over 30 minor league players either enter free agency, sign with other teams or retire in the first several weeks of the offseason.
The Mariners had to test their minor league depth frequently in 2024. They made several transactions in the bullpen due to either poor performances or injuries.
The infield was hit with the injury bug, as well. This led to major league time for players like Leo Rivas, Ryan Bliss, Tyler Locklear and Jason Vosler, among others.
With a plethora of prospects already out of the organization, Seattle could be looking to fill some of the available spots in the farm system. And a former draft pick just became available.
The Tampa Bay Rays designated first baseman Austin Shenton for assignment per a story from Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.
Shenton was drafted in the fifth round by the Mariners in 2018. He failed to make a major league appearance with Seattle and was traded to Tampa Bay along with JT Chargois for Diego Castillo on July 29, 2021.
Shenton made his major league debut in 2024. He hit .214 with a home run, five doubles and three RBIs in his limited time in the big leagues. Shenton played 83 games with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, and batted .258 with 20 home runs an 65 RBIs.
Shenton never advanced past the Double-A level in Seattle's minor league system. But his familiarity with the organization might lead the the Mariners to bringing him back at the Triple-A level for depth at first base.
