Seattle Mariners Honor Birthday of Long-Time Starting Pitcher Jamie Moyer
Monday was a big day honoring the past of the Seattle Mariners.
Former outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and starting pitcher Felix Hernandez were both named to their first Hall of Fame ballots ever. And it's likely at least one of those players will find their way to Cooperstown in the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
Monday was also the birthday of another highly-regarded former Mariners starting pitcher and team Hall of Famer Jamie Moyer. He turned 62 years-old.
Moyer played 25 years for eight different major league clubs: the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Seattle, the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. His playing career spanned from 1986 to 2012.
Moyer was inducted to the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2015. The longest stop of his major league career was in the Pacific Northwest, where he threw from 1996-2006.
Moyer was a premier member of the starting rotation during most of the club's best seasons.
Moyer pitched for Seattle's 1997, 2000 and 2001 playoff years.
If Moyer's induction to the the team's Hall of Fame wasn't enough of an indication at how well-regarded he is by the organization, the club named a minor league award after him.
The Mariners' minor league pitcher of the year award is named after Moyer. That award was won by Brandyn Garcia and Michael Morales this past year.
Moyer had a 3.97 ERA in his 11 years with Seattle. He struck out 1,239 batters in 324 appearances (323 starts) across 2,093 innings pitched.
Moyer made the ceremonial first pitch during a game on July 19 against the Houston Astros with his former catcher Dan Wilson, now the manager of the team.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS FORMER CY YOUNG WINNING PITCHER ON HOF BALLOT FOR FIRST TIME: The Seattle Mariners longest-tenured pitcher of all time and owner of the only perfect game in franchise history Felix Hernandez will have a chance to join baseball immortality in Cooperstown. CLICK HERE
SUZUKI ON HALL OF FAME BALLOT FOR FIRST TIME: Seattle Mariners legend and owner of several records, Ichiro Suzuki, is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, it was revealed Monday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXECUTIVE PROPOSES INCREASED SPRING TRAINING WORKLOAD FOR J-ROD: Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said the team could give their face of the franchise more reps in spring training to avoid another slow start. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.