Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Dan Altavilla Representing Team USA in Prestigious Tourney
On Saturday, the Premier12 tournament begins in various sites around the world. The tournament features some of the best talent in the world and pits the Top-12 ranked countries against each other.
Each time this tournament happens, some of the top prospects in baseball participate, as do former players and current free agents. Players currently on 40-man rosters are ineligible.
Per MLBTradeRumors:
The tournament, which features the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams worldwide, runs from November 9 to 24. Games will be played in Mexico, Japan, and Taiwan.
One of the guys representing Team USA this time around? Former Seattle Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla. While we don't know his true motivations for taking part in the tournament, it's quite possible that he's looking to showcase himself for teams early on in the offseason.
Altavilla had been designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals back in October. He's now a free agent, which is why he's eligible to play.
The 32-year-old Altavilla appeared in five games for KC this season, going 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA.
The Pennsylvania native was once a prominent member of the M's bullpen, throwing in 108 games over five seasons in Seattle. He threw in 41 back in 2017 and was eventually traded to the Padres during the COVID 2020 season. He pitched with the Padres in 2020 and 2021 before not throwing a major league pitch until June of this season.
Lifetime, Altavilla is 8-8 with a 4.36 ERA. He had a 4.08 ERA in those five seasons with Seattle, striking out 117 batters in 106.0 Seattle innings. He helped the Padres get to the playoffs in 2020 season.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: