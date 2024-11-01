Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Announces Retirement on Instagram After 11-Year Career
After an 11-year big-league career, right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone has officially called it a career.
The longtime reliever posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. A portion of that is below:
Baseball has shaped my life since before I can remember. It has taught me countless life lessons, brought me failure and pain, but also lifted me to the highest peaks of joy and success. I always tried to leave everything I had on that field. My passion and fire for the game and competition was always on display. I tried to cherish every moment, every game, because you truly never know what moment will be your last. It’s certainly not how I dreamt this chapter would end, but nonetheless, I’m incredibly grateful for all that the game has given me and my family. I’m proud of never giving up on that dream.
Leone began his career with the Mariners back in 2014, going 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA in 57 games. He had less success in 2015, going 0-4 in 10 games with a 6.35. He finished the 2015 season in Arizona with the Diamondbacks and then bounced to Toronto, St. Louis, Cleveland, San Francisco, the Mets, and Angels before coming back to the Mariners for nine more appearances in 2023. He ended his career with 23 appearances for the Chicago White Sox this past season.
All in all, Leone went 22-25 for his career with a 3.94 ERA. He appeared in 427 games, even making four starts. With the Mariners, he appeared in 76 career games. That was second only to the Giants (112) in terms of appearances. Leone got to the playoffs in 2021 with the Giants.
He's 33 years old.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: