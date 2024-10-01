Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Helps Lead New York Mets to Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners, along with 27 other teams, ended the 2024 regular season on Sunday. But there were two teams that still needed to wrap up their 162 games. And there were some playoff implications on the line.
Due to inclement weather on scheduled Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were scheduled to make up that game and another postponed contest from April 10 in a doubleheader on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
If one team swept the doubleheader, then that winning team and the Arizona Diamondbacks would be the final two National League Wild Card teams. If the Mets and Braves split the doubleheader, then both would be in the postseason as the final two Wild Cards.
New York punched its ticket to October with an 8-7 win in Game 1 of the twinbill. And former Seattle reliever Edwin Diaz played a major roll in the win.
Diaz, who played with the Mariners from 2016-2018 and was named an All Star and American League Reliever of the Year in 2018, pitched the final 1.2 innings of Game 1.
When Diaz entered the game, the Mets led 6-3. He let up two hits that gave the Braves four runs and a 7-6 lead, but was only dinged for two earned runs due to runners being on base when he entered.
Diaz ended up earning the win after New York shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth that ended in teh eventual final of 8-7. Diaz ended up earning the win due to Lindor's home run.
It wasn't the best outing for Diaz, but he entered the game in a jam and prevented Atlanta from taking too big of a lead.
Diaz will likely get a chance to redeem himself in the playoffs.
