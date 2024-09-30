Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes Incredible MLB History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners closed out the 2024 season with a 6-4 win against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
The win gave the Mariners an 85-77 record to close out the season. But with the team missing out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years, even closing out the year on a series sweep felt bittersweet.
Even still, many Seattle players hit personal marks during the game. One of those new career-highs ended up setting MLB history as well.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Mariners up 4-0, fourth-year catcher Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run. And the former Florida State Seminole hit several marks with that long ball.
It was Raleigh's 34th home run of the year — the most in the league at the position and a career high. That hit gave him his 100th RBI of the season —a franchise single-season high for a catcher. And it was Raleigh's 93rd home run through his four years in the big leagues.
That last mark is the most in MLB history by a catcher through their first four pro seasons — one more than Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. It's also the most in the same span in Seattle history — one more than "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis, who played with Seattle for eight seasons from 1984-1991.
Raleigh could very easily win a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove when taking into account his defensive acumen, as well. He's led or co-led the league in defensive runs saved and runners caught stealing for the entire year and has caught more innings than anyone in baseball this season (1,122).
The Mariners have a lot of ways they could (and should) improve in the offseason. But before they look outside of the organization, one of the first priorities should be signing Raleigh to a long-term extension.
