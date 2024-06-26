Former M's SS Still Stands Atop Baseball History Books After Gunnar Henderson's Bid Falls Short
Baltimore Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson went 2-for-3 with a home run Tuesday as the Orioles lost 10-8 to the Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards.
That was the 25th homer of the season for Henderson, who fell just shy of tying former Mariners' shortstop Alex Rodriguez in baseball history through the first 79 games of a season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most HR as shortstop in team’s first 79 games of season:
1998 Alex Rodriguez: 26
1960 Ernie Banks: 26
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 25
most HR as SS in a season: 2002 Alex Rodriguez 57, ’01 Rodriguez 52
That 1998 season was one of the most prolific seasons of Rodriguez' s incredible career. Rodriguez led the American League in hits (213) and hit 42 homers with 124 RBI. He also stole 46 bases, becoming part of the prestigious 40-40 club. He also hit .310 and posted a .360 on-base percentage, earning All-Star Game honors and finishing ninth in the MVP voting.
For his career, Rodriguez spent seven brilliant seasons with Seattle, pairing with Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez in an incredible era of team history. With the M's, he was a .309 hitter who hit 189 homers. He also stole 133 bases and led the M's to the 2000 ALCS where they fell just short against the New York Yankees.
Unfortunately, he also ruined himself for Mariners' fans when he signed with the division-rival Texas Rangers after the 2000 season. He played three seasons for Texas and 12 years for the Yankees, also winning the 2009 World Series.
